AEW World Champ MJF Set To Wrestle TNA's Nic Nemeth Following Social Media Call-Out

After some back-and-forth online, AEW's MJF and former WWE star Nic Nemeth, FKA Dolph Ziggler, will face each other for the first time in May.

Nemeth, an analyst on "Busted Open," asked MJF Miz to step up his game after stating that the AEW World Champion phoned it in on his "AEW Dynamite" promo this past week. An angry MJF called Nemeth delusional and jealous, before warning him not to bring up his name on any show. A few hours later, Brian Myers, FKA Curt Hawkins, announced that the two would settle their differences at his promotion, Create A Pro Wrestling, on May 1 in New York.

"I've talked to both parties involved and they've mutually agreed to settle this. Not many dream matches left out there in professional wrestling. But, this is certainly one of them... @CreateAPro Wrestling is proud to officially announce: May 1st, Melville, New York @The_MJF vs @NicTNemeth Tickets on sale NOW. https://createaprowrestling.com/events/"

I've talked to both parties involved and they've mutually agreed to settle this. Not many dream matches left out there in professional wrestling. But, this is certainly one of them...@CreateAPro Wrestling is proud to officially announce: May 1st, Melville, New York @The_MJF... pic.twitter.com/mfj0oErmd5 — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 26, 2026

The match will take place at the Create A Pro's Monumental Moment, which is the only match advertised for the event at the time of writing. MJF's promo on this week's "Dynamite" had him gloating about successfully defending his title against Adam Page at Revolution and claiming that no one can defeat him. He was interrupted by Kenny Omega, who stepped up as MJF's next challenger, with their match set to take place at AEW Dynasty on April 12 — a few weeks before MJF vs. Nemeth.