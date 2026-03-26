Nic Nemeth Says MJF Needs To Be Better After Phoned-In AEW Dynamite Promo, MJF Responds

On "Dynamite", Kenny Omega defeated Swerve Strickland to become the Number 1 contender for the AEW Men's World Championship. During MJF's promo segment, Omega joined him in the ring to challenge him for next month at Dynasty and the match was made official.

Some people were not fans of the segment, including TNA's Nic Nemeth. On Busted Open, he was critical of it because of MJF's promo. He believes in order for MJF to go from a "good wrestler with a great promo" to a ring general and a locker room leader, it's on MJF to make him care about this match. He said it's on Omega to carry the match. He went on to say that MJF can't rely on low hanging fruit "because long-term, that's not a legacy. That's someone that got by with a couple of lines."

Nemeth believes Omega is at the end of his prime and that he needs to be "The Best Bout Machine" and "most importantly, we need Max to be better than a C+ version of The Miz." He implored MJF to "not half a** it" and to "make it memorable." He agrees that MJF has been a great champion so far, but feels like he phoned it in last night.

I've been listening to @NicTNemeth trashing me through veiled "advice" and "notes" on busted open for months when in reality he's just shitting on me out of jealousy. This dude actually said I remind him of a younger Dolph Ziggler. lol. I don't remember ever being an... — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 26, 2026

MJF took to social media to respond to Nemeth's comments. He said Nemeth was trashing him under the guise of giving him advice and is "s******* on me out of jealousy." He went on to say "he's the most complete professional wrestler in the world, you couldn't lace my boots or carry my mic. Say my name again on your little show and I'll beat the f****** s*** out of you. You know where to find me."

He is scheduled to face Omega at Dynasty on Sunday, April 12.