TNA Has Nixed Other Independent Matches, Frustrating Talent

TNA Wrestling's partnerships appear to have prevented its stars from wrestling some AEW talent.

According to "Fightful Select," several TNA wrestlers were withdrawn from matches in indie promotions against AEW stars, with TNA President Carlos Silva acknowledging that this was because of "partner conflicts," likely involving WWE. The report further indicated that TNA's wrestlers are unhappy with the situation. One of the matches reportedly prevented by TNA management from taking place in the indies is AEW Champion MJF's bout against former AEW star Bear Bronson, which was scheduled for GCW. TNA had stopped Moose from featuring in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, while there's some doubt whether the match between MJF and Nic Nemeth will go ahead too, which is scheduled to take place on May 1.

AEW recently pre-empted their Saturday night "Collision" show to Thursday, April 2, 2026, going head-to-head with "TNA Impact," which reportedly angered Silva. Weekly wrestling shows of WWE, TNA, and AEW haven't aired in the same time slot since "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" competed directly on Wednesday nights, with the WWE program eventually moving to Tuesday nights. The report claims that the decision to move "Collision" to Thursday night was made by AEW's network partners WBD, with Tony Khan's promotion reportedly preferring to air its shows after the March Madness games.

This week's "Collision" will return to its Saturday night time slot, but the following week's show will air once again on a Thursday, April 16.