Backstage News On TNA Blocking Talent From Facing AEW Stars, Status Of Nemeth Vs. MJF

More news has emerged following initial reports on Wednesday of TNA reportedly blocking its talent from performing in matches against AEW stars on the independent scene. TNA entered a partnership with WWE at the beginning of 2025, but reports have yet to clarify whether or not that has anything to do with recent happenings.

It was reported by Fightful Select that TNA star Moose was removed from Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Multiverse event, and others within TNA expressed concern that other talent already booked in matches could be pulled. In an update, Sean Ross Sapp posted to X (formerly Twitter) that TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed to him that other TNA wrestlers had been pulled from shows due to "partner conflicts."

According to Dave Meltzer, also on X, those involved with WrestleCon's Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow set for next Thursday, the main event match featuring TNA's Leon Slater and AEW's Ricochet has not been called off, as of this writing. Meltzer said that "everyone is well aware of the situation."

In an update to their initial story on F4WOnline, it was noted that AEW World Champion MJF vs. Nic Nemeth at Create-A-Pro Wrestling's Monumental Moment show on May 1 "might not happen." The match was made official on March 27 when the pair traded barbs on social media after Nemeth told MJF to step up his promo game following an episode of "AEW Dynamite."

PWInsider initially reported the move was done because TNA didn't want their stars facing other promotion's talent on taped or live events. The company's reported belief was that it could lead to TNA talents looking bad by losing.