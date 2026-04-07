Pat McAfee Addresses His Actions On WWE SmackDown, Teases More To Come

As the wrestling world has continued to come to grips with the reveal of Pat McAfee being the voice on the other end of Randy Orton's phone on "SmackDown," all eyes turned to Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. Would McAfee address the controversial storyline in character, or would he talk about it from a non-kayfabe point of view? As it turns out, the answer wound up being the former.

On Monday's episode, McAfee spent plenty of time discussing the angle, including calling in the "number one story coming out of the weekend." As he did during "SmackDown," McAfee adamantly declared that he and Orton were out to "save the business" from the likes of Cody Rhodes and the current WWE product. He revealed that he and Orton first concocted the plan after meeting at the NFL combine, and that McAfee's motivations were, in part, because he wanted his three year old daughter to become a wrestling fan, and felt she wouldn't unless WWE was forced to change.

While he didn't outright reveal what he had in mind, McAfee suggested that what happened on Friday night was just the beginning, and that he and Orton had even more surprises planned come WrestleMania 42, when Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Just know that we've got some things cooking, and you're going to want to be in Las Vegas," McAfee said. "It's going to be spectacular, it's going to be special. And future wrestling generations, fans, will have to look back on the night that was in Las Vegas and say 'That was the moment that that GOAT saved the entire business by becoming 15 time World Champion.' Shout out to Randy Orton. Thank you Randy for doing this."