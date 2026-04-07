Pat McAfee Addresses His Actions On WWE SmackDown, Teases More To Come
As the wrestling world has continued to come to grips with the reveal of Pat McAfee being the voice on the other end of Randy Orton's phone on "SmackDown," all eyes turned to Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. Would McAfee address the controversial storyline in character, or would he talk about it from a non-kayfabe point of view? As it turns out, the answer wound up being the former.
On Monday's episode, McAfee spent plenty of time discussing the angle, including calling in the "number one story coming out of the weekend." As he did during "SmackDown," McAfee adamantly declared that he and Orton were out to "save the business" from the likes of Cody Rhodes and the current WWE product. He revealed that he and Orton first concocted the plan after meeting at the NFL combine, and that McAfee's motivations were, in part, because he wanted his three year old daughter to become a wrestling fan, and felt she wouldn't unless WWE was forced to change.
While he didn't outright reveal what he had in mind, McAfee suggested that what happened on Friday night was just the beginning, and that he and Orton had even more surprises planned come WrestleMania 42, when Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
"Just know that we've got some things cooking, and you're going to want to be in Las Vegas," McAfee said. "It's going to be spectacular, it's going to be special. And future wrestling generations, fans, will have to look back on the night that was in Las Vegas and say 'That was the moment that that GOAT saved the entire business by becoming 15 time World Champion.' Shout out to Randy Orton. Thank you Randy for doing this."
McAfee Says He's Not The Only One Who Feels This Way About Current WWE
Throughout the wrestling talk, McAfee took shots at the "Internet Wrestling Community," who he claimed didn't get the angle even though it was done to help them, made fun of Rhodes, once again brought up WWE's lower than usual ticket sales for WrestleMania, and discussed the heat his reveal got, even suggesting someone threatened his daughter. Mostly, however, McAfee spent time putting over Orton, who he described as the ideal wrestler that should be atop the WWE hierarchy.
"Randy Orton is the greatest," McAfee said. "This guy, 6'5, 275...He walks in a room, everybody goes 'Holy s**t.' That's what a WWE superstar is. That's what a sports entertainer is. So I've just been confused on why we're not...there's tickets still available...What are we doing here? So I'm happy that I got a chance to be in the ear a couple of times telling him 'Hey, now's the time killer. Now we go save the business.'"
Towards the end of the discussion, McAfee once again became cryptic regarding whether he and Orton were acting alone, or if others could get involved, at one point even asking his co-hosts if he was the only one who could've had thoughts about WWE's direction. Later, he was adamant that he was not the only one, again suggesting more surprises could be coming at WrestleMania.
"I'm not the only one who feels this way," McAfee said. "We'll see how it all goes, we'll see how it all goes. But we're certainly on the Road to WrestleMania. And it is fantastic."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription