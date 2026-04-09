WrestleCon Officially Cancels TNA's Leon Slater Vs. AEW's Ricochet

TNA Wrestling has decided to pull its stars out of indie shows where they were to wrestle AEW wrestlers, and the latest match to be canceled is between TNA's Leon Slater and AEW's Ricochet.

Recent reports have indicated that TNA blocked its wrestlers from competing in indie shows. One match that many speculated would also fall the same fate is the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at WrestleCon, where TNA X Division Champion Slater was to face former AEW National Champion, Ricochet. WrestleCon has now confirmed that the match won't go ahead.

"Despite being previously cleared by all parties and respective management, Leon Slater has been pulled from this match one week prior to our Memorial event. We will have more to say at a later time, but we wanted to be immediately transparent to all fans."

Despite being previously cleared by all parties and respective management, Leon Slater has been pulled from this match one week prior to our Memorial event. We will have more to say at a later time, but we wanted to be immediately transparent to all fans. https://t.co/O1v7yrmyvd — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 9, 2026

WrestleCon, when announcing the match on March 31, stated that a lot of effort went into getting the match on the card, with the two wrestlers specifically requesting it take place. The match has been in the making for around two years, with Slater revealing in 2024 that he was eager to face Ricochet, comments he made shortly after Ricochet's WWE exit.

Other TNA stars have also been pulled from matches in the indies, one of whom is Moose, who will no longer compete in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Multiverse show. There's also doubt whether the May 1 clash between MJF and Nic Nemeth will now take place.