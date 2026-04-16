Backstage Update On Struggle To Schedule AEW Forbidden Door

On Wednesday, it was announced that the cross-promotional event AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 28 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, which will also feature both CMLL and STARDOM talent. Despite San Jose hosting many AEW events in the past including several episodes of "AEW Dynamite," a new report has indicated that the original plan was not to hold Forbidden Door in the state of California.

According to BodySlam, AEW had initially been looking to host Forbidden Door in Chicago, Illinois, but the date the company was trying to schedule the show was too close to the NJPW G1 Climax 36, which will be held in the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. Additionally, the report states that AEW was unable to reveal the location for Forbidden Door until "WWE SmackDown" was hosted at the SAP Center on Friday, April 10. In addition to having other plans for the pay-per-view, AEW will also be going head-to-head with one of TNA's biggest wrestling shows of the year, as Slammiversary and Forbidden Door will occur on the same night.

Along with top AEW stars like MJF, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega being featured on the poster for the pay-per-view, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero and Mistico were also shown on the graphic. Tickets for Fordbidden Door go on-sale on Monday, April 27 at 10AM PT. Fans who are interested in early access presale opportunities can also sign up to become an AEW Insider.