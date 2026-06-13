LA Knight: WWE Pitched Max Dupri As Roddy Piper-Type Character, Later Became 'Awful'

The boisterous Knight explained that McMahon wanted the Dupri character to talk very softly, and said that he highly doubted the chairman knew anything about him as Knight. He spoke about one moment during rehearsals where McMahon urged him to talk even more softly in front of a live crowd.

"He goes, 'Just read me a line from there as softly as you can.... Try to be [feminine] without being a [feminine,]'" Knight explained. "So then, I go to start reading a line, I'm looking for a line, but as I'm doing that, he keeps talking to me... Then he stops and he goes, 'What are you doing? I need you to pay attention. It's important you pay attention. Always pay attention.' I'm thinking to myself, 'You asked me to read a f****** line.'"

After yet another segment in front of the crowd, Knight was still told he needed to be quieter. He recounted coming back the next week and Pearce asking if anyone had gotten with him that day. Knight said he blew up on Pearce and the writer he was working with.

"He's like, 'Well, Vince said that he didn't feel like you were listening last week,'" Knight said. "'He said if you can't be softer and you're not going to listen, he's going to find another Maxx Dupri.' I went, 'Well you tell him to find another f****** Maxx Dupri.'"

He said after that, he found out he had been taken off the road, the same week the Wall Street Journal story about McMahon's hush money payments broke and Triple H became head of creative. Knight said that it all very well may have saved his job.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.