WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Wants One Last Chance To Wrestle In Paris

Nikki Bella is hopeful of returning to Paris for another WWE match, as she was not satisfied with her last performance in the French capital.

WWE is currently in Europe and recently held Clash in Italy in Turin, Italy, which Nikki unfortunately could not attend due to her kid's kindergarten graduation. On "The Nikki & Brie Show," she looked back on her previous matches in Europe, particularly in Paris, and how she wants to wrestle there again.

"I remember last time I wrestled there [in Spain] was against Ronda after our [match at] Evolution. I mean, Paris, [I] unfortunately had a very bad match there. So I wish I was on the Paris show to redo [it]. I definitely hope that before my career is done, I get to wrestle one more time in Paris," she said.

The match that Nikki referred to that happened in Paris was from the Clash in Paris PLE last year, where she lost to then WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer believes she wasn't at her best in that clash.

"It wasn't terrible, but it wasn't my best," added Nikki.

Bella, who is currently sidelined with an injury, recently revealed that she had pitched an idea to WWE for a series of segments during the European tour inspired by the TV show "Emily in Paris." Unfortunately for her, the idea never came to fruition. She could, however, see another of her ideas come to fruition when she returns from injury, which is teaming with her sister, Brie Bella, once she's cleared to compete.