WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Had 'Emily In Paris' Inspired Idea For Clash In Italy

Viewers of WWE's Clash in Italy PLE likely noticed that Nikki Bella and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige weren't featured on the show. But that wasn't for a lack of trying on Nikki's part. On the latest episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she was actively trying to get onto the show in a non-wrestling capacity, and at one point thought she was booked for the show.

"I at first thought that I was going to be at Clash in Italy," Nikki said. "Not, obviously, performing, but I pitched this incredible idea called 'Ciao Bella.' And I was like 'Hey guys, I would love to do this, whether its pre-show, like, when we used to do those fun, promo commercials things for a PLE or just make it social.' I had where I titled it 'Ciao Bella,' cause obviously Bella and being in Italy...where I'd have these different moments with WWE superstars."

Comparing the idea to the Netflix show "Emily in Paris," Nikki said the idea would've involved several segments featuring her with other WWE stars. Among Nikki's ideas were riding scooters with Danhausen, hanging out with Brie and Paige, riding a gondola with GUNTHER, eating gelato with Oba Femi, and even sharing a "romantic spaghetti dinner" with WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta. And even though it didn't come to pass, Nikki claimed that WWE responded positively to her pitch.

"They showed interest," Bella said. "I was going back with the team, and they really liked the idea...it was cute, and they all loved it, but then it fell through."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription