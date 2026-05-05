WWE's Nikki Bella Vows To Return From Injury For Another Run With Twin Sister Brie

Nikki Bella has discussed her goals in WWE after she returns from her injury.

The Bella Twin suffered an ankle injury earlier this year, ruling her out of WrestleMania 42, where her sister Brie teamed with the returning Paige and won the women's tag team titles. While speaking on the "Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki Bella detailed what she has been doing to recover from her injury.

"I'm going to take this time to really, one, like mentally, mindset-wise, regroup and know like here's the game plan, here's your end date, and these are the things that I want to achieve before that end date. So, how do I get there? That's the mindset. And as far as like my body, I'm going to work with Katie, our trainer, on keeping my arms and shoulders strong, my core strong. What can I do for my quads and my glutes to keep that strong while I'm rehabbing my ankle, to be with my therapist all the time on rehabbing my ankle and knowing like my bone is growing the strongest," she said.

Nikki revealed that she is going to focus on her rehab for the next six to eight weeks, get an X-ray, and hope she is cleared to get back in the ring. She outlined her goals in the ring, with one of them being to team with her sister once again.

"I still want to achieve with you. I really, like, have that dream with our kids, and we have those moments and the moments that you and I want. I really want the full circle moment with you, of course, and I really would love to do maybe one more solo run, and I'm kind of excited for you because you've been crushing it in the ring," Nikki told her sister.

Aside from wrestling alongside her sister and having another solo run, Nikki also intends to have another heel run with her sister on WWE television.