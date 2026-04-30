WWE's Nikki Bella Offers Update On Injury & Return Timeline, Lays Out Future Goals

At Royal Rumble 2025, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE after a three year hiatus from the promotion, entering in the Evolution Battle Royal, and feuds with Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer, before reuniting with her sister, Brie Bella, at this year's Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately for Nikki, she suffered an injury ahead of WrestleMania 42, and during an episode of her "Nikki and Brie" podcast, she revealed that she broke, tore, and sprained her ankle, and despite surgery will be out for at least six to eight weeks.

"So, you can find me here if you're missing me, guys, and not seeing me on the WWE TVs...You never know when I'll show up," she suggested, with her eyes on the Women's World Championship. "Knowing that Liv [Morgan] just won it, and there's a lot of unfinished business there, and then I was like: 'Oh wait!' you know?"

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that she could nullify Judgment Day's numbers advantage.

"Liv has Judgment Day and I technically have Paige and Brie; we can team Bella," Nikki said, but she isn't only interested in helping out as an active competitor.

"I would love to be the General Manager of Raw at one point," she said, claiming she was inspired by a fan suggesting it online. Though "WWE Raw" is still very much under the stewardship of Adam Pearce.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Nikki and Brie" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.