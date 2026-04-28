Nikki Bella Details Injury That Led To Change In WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans

Nikki Bella missed out on WWE WrestleMania 42, and a Women's Tag Team Championship victory alongside her sister, Brie Bella, when she was replaced by Paige due to an ankle injury she suffered in a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on the March 27 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The sisters broke down the physical and emotional journey Nikki went through on an episode of "The Nikki and Brie Show," and Nikki explained how she finished the match when she was in serious pain.

"I knew the WrestleMania storyline was starting that night," she said. "I knew obviously Bayley and Lyra [Valkyria] were in the back. I have the girls ringside. I'm like, 'I can't ruin this for everyone. If I stop, that means nothing's going to happen tonight.' So I was like, 'I have to push through.' That's what I was thinking inside."

Nikki described the shooting pain throughout her entire body when she and Brie had Bliss up for a double suplex. She described feeling it from her hip, to her knees, to "even her brain," and she knew something was very wrong. After finishing the bout and post-match angle, Nikki said she was initially told it was believed to be sprained, and she'd be good.

"They wrap me up and I'm like wobbling down the hall in a boot, but I was like, 'Wow, this doesn't feel like a sprain, but okay,'" she said. "I haven't sprained my ankle since soccer days, so maybe sprained ankles have changed, I don't know."

The twins described having to immediately travel to New York City ahead of WWE's event in Madison Square Garden. Nikki said she had to order a scooter to get around, as she had planned on two days of fun in the city with her son.