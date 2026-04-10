Backstage Update On Nikki Bella's Injury Status Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

Nikki Bella suffered an ankle injury on the March 27 edition of "WWE SmackDown" during a tag match alongside her sister, Brie, against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Hall of Famer's status is still up in the air for WrestleMania 42, adding questions to the four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nikki is working hard to rehab the injury, something that's been mentioned on WWE TV numerous times, but as of this writing, it's still not certain she'll be able to do the match. Meltzer reported that if Nikki can't wrestle on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," WWE will have to figure out where Brie fits into things.

The sisters are set to face champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Flair and Bliss, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, with the match announced for night one of the event this week. Previous reports indicated that if Nikki can't go, Asuka and Kairi Sane would take the place of the Bella Twins in the match.

The status of the Kabuki Warriors and the Bella Twins has a possible match between Asuka and IYO SKY also in flux for WrestleMania. The match was not made official before the official lineup was announced on ESPN Tuesday morning. Meltzer also reported on Friday that the match could happen at Backlash on May 9 in Tampa, Florida if it doesn't go forward at WrestleMania.