Backstage Update On Expected WrestleMania Match Between Asuka & IYO SKY

Following Asuka's promise to teach IYO SKY "one final lesson" in the ring and SKY's request for a match, it seemed all but guaranteed that WWE would include their long-anticipated collision in the official WrestleMania 42 lineup announcement on Tuesday morning. Come airtime on ESPN, though, a SKY-Asuka bout was notably omitted.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the reason for this stems from the uncertainty surrounding the condition of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. In late March, Nikki sustained an ankle injury on "WWE SmackDown" that later resulted in her wearing a walking boot. As it stands, Alvarez reports that Nikki isn't cleared to compete in the ring, and in the event that she still isn't by WrestleMania 42, Asuka and Kairi Sane will take the place of both Bella Twins at the show.

Nikki and Brie are slated to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a four-way bout also featuring Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and the defending champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Should Nikki be unable to compete, her and Brie's spots will reportedly be filled by Asuka and Sane (aka the Kabuki Warriors) instead, with SKY's position on the WrestleMania 42 card then unclear. Should WWE clear Nikki in time, however, SKY vs. Asuka is expected to be formally added to the premium live event lineup.

The aforementioned fatal-four-way clash over the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will take place on night one of WrestleMania 42, April 18. The PLE itself emanates from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.