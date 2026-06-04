Nikki Bella Missed WWE PLE Due To Kindergarten Graduation

For most of their careers, the Bella Twins have travelled everywhere together, but this past weekend, Nikki Bella was unable to make the trip for Clash In Italy and be present for a pop up event with her sister in Tuscany because of a family obligation.

On Monday, Nikki Bella revealed that her 5-year-old son Matteo, whom she shares custody of with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, was graduating the day after she would be returning from Italy and was afraid that a flight delay would cause her to miss it.

"It was hard because I was going to fly in. It was going to be four or five nights. And then my flight home, it was like I was making it back the night before graduation. And then every night I just kept having anxiety in the middle of the night like, what if my flight gets delayed? What if it gets cancelled and I don't make graduation and Matteo and I have been on just such a long journey and they're going to have Matteo MC the graduation and I just was like, I have to just be home and not take that chance to miss it. And all the things Brie's doing in Tuscany made it hard because you're like, I want to but I know I can go do that again and Matteo isn't going to graduate kindergarten again," she said on the "Nikki & Brie Show."

Bella has yet to be seen on WWE television since April, as the two-time Divas Champion is recovering from an ankle injury that caused her to miss WrestleMania 42 with her sister. In order to pivot, Paige returned to WWE and tagged with Brie Bella instead at WrestleMania where they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.