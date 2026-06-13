Jey Uso Wins WWE SmackDown Four-Way, Advances In King Of The Ring Tournament

Jey Uso is one step closer to becoming King of the Ring, and will move on to face Je'Von Evans, after winning a four-way match on "WWE SmackDown." Uso defeated LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys to move on in the tournament.

Knight attempted to run back his entrance like Uso before the bell rang, but Uso went after him, and the match got underway. Keys hit a powerslam to Uso early, but Knight broke up the pin. Knight hit an elbow drop and stomped Keys down in the corner, but Keys was able to level Knight with a clothesline.

Keys hit an avalanche powerslam to Balor, but Knight broke up the pin again. Keys drove Knight into the ring post on the outside, but walked into a superkick from Uso. Keys caught him mid-air off the suicide dive and dropped him on apron. Keys went face-to-face with Jimmy Uso, but Solo Sikoa came down to offer backup to Keys.

Keys caught Balor as he attempted to take him out from over the top rope, but ran into another Uso superkick, followed by a Knight baseball slide. The three men teamed up, cleared the commentary desk, and powerbombed Keys through it. Balor and Uso battled back and forth, with Balor hitting multiple slingblades before looking for the Coup de Gras. Knight tried to interfere, but Balor was still able to hit the move on Uso. Keys pulled Balor out of the ring during the pin.

Sikoa distracted Keys, allowing for Knight to hit another baseball slide. Knight got Keys down and hit the elbow drop from the top, but Keys dodged the BFT. Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike to Knight to help out Keys, who hit a spinebuster, but Uso landed a splash as Keys attempted the pin and stole the victory.