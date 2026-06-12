Chavo Guerrero Explains Current Status With WWE & AAA

Former multi-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero revealed back in November that he had re-signed a contract with WWE, and was working as a producer with AAA after WWE purchased the company back in April 2025. During a recent appearance on the "GABBY AF" podcast, Guerrero clarified his status with the companies, after AAA's Noche de los Grandes, which featured the highly-rated mask vs. mask match pitting El Grande Americano vs. the original El Grande Americano.

"I signed on as an independent contractor-producer," he explained. "So, when they first started their AAA show, they brought me on to help get that going, and I did. I worked probably the first four or five shows, and then was off a month and kind of came back. Sometimes, like right now, they're rolling on that. They got that going. I'm around if they need. Just give me a call, and if it works, we'll jump back in there."

Guerrero said to him, WWE and AAA is "a perfect fit." He explained that he helped talent in AAA adapt to the WWE style.

"Not that it's better, it's just different," Guerrero said. "Some adapt and some don't. That's my expertise, really. I get these guys to kind of show them how it's done here in the states and how to play for the cameras, [as well as] the crowd."

Guerrero hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2011, but has remained active on the independent scene. His most recent match came at ACW WaterCity WrestleCon on May 16. He also wrestled last March in TNA, during a show from his native El Paso, Texas.

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