Chavo Guerrero Jr Re-Ups With WWE, Adopts New Backstage Role

Chavo Guerrero has announced that he has rejoined WWE, sharing details about the role he'll be taking on with the promotion.

Earlier this year, Guerrero was seen in the crowd at AAA's Worlds Collide, and he has now disclosed in a chat with veteran journalist Bill Apter on "1WrestlingVideo," that he is back with WWE after a decade away from the promotion.

"Yeah, I just re-signed with WWE. I'm putting together, helping out with their AAA show. I'm back with them," Guerrero said.

Guerrero spoke about AAA under WWE ownership and how the Mexican brand could benefit from being under the umbrella of the pro wrestling behemoth. The former WWE star also discussed the importance of wrestling being fun while talking about one of AAA's popular stars, Mr. Iguana, and pointed out how AAA does just that with its presentation.

"AAA is awesome, was always awesome. I mean Lucha Libre, you know, that's where my family originated from. So, I have a big love of Lucha Libre, and just to see AAA under that WWE umbrella is pretty, pretty awesome. Pretty cool. I just see such big things coming from this show. You know, it's one thing that we want to keep the tradition of Lucha Libre and keep what makes Lucha so amazing. And then you do that with the WWE marketing and just the WWE styles, I think the sky is the limit. I think this show is going to skyrocket and give the fans even better wrestling," he said. "Wrestling is fun, and they make it fun to watch. So I love watching Mr. Iguana and the minis and everybody. Wrestling doesn't always have to be so amazing and serious, and you know, this feud ... it's fun to make people laugh as well, too."

In recent years, Guerrero has appeared in films and worked as a consultant on pro wrestling–themed movies, while also continuing to wrestle on the independent circuit.