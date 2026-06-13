GUNTHER Names Special Guest Referee For Title Match Vs. Cody Rhodes On WWE SmackDown

On "WWE SmackDown," GUNTHER met with General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. Next week, he will face Cody Rhodes in a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He said he can't trust Aldis' vetting of referees, so he wanted to choose his own and would let him know his pick by the end of the night.

Later in the show, GUNTHER returned to Aldis' office. After thinking long and hard, GUNTHER needed someone who knows the rule book and has an advanced level of experience. He also said he should consider the human factor. "I need a guy with a heart in the right place. A good guy. Maybe the 'Last Real Good Guy'." He chose Sami Zayn to be his referee.

Prior to this segment, Zayn and Rhodes got physical in the ring. Zayn slapped Rhodes for saying he's sucked lately and that's why fans boo him. He tried to apologize to Rhodes and got slapped in return, so Zayn considered using a chair on him. He eventually decided not to use it and threw it on the floor before leaving.