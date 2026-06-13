Former WWE Producer Says The Job Was Like Going To The Dentist Every Day

A long-time veteran in the business, Steve Keirn has done it all, from wrestling as part of the Fabulous Ones, to donning the infamous Skinner gimmick, to working behind the scenes, including as a WWE producer. Alas, that experience isn't one that Keirn would like to remember. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" on Monday, Keirn didn't mince words when describing how awful the experience was.

"It was like having to go to the dentist every day," Keirn said. "You know, it was like a nightmare. Here's the thing, first of all, only the agents that were there at the time were all acquaintances, not the closest friends, but we had all worked the territories together. Not one of them gave me any advice, not one of them gave me any clues to what was going on. And we sat through production meeting after production meeting, trying to figure out things."

Keirn didn't have nice things to say about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon either, referring to Vince as "Hitler," and recalling a story where the two clashed about a match Keirn produced. Beyond that, Keirn didn't enjoy it when his job grew to include duties outside of agenting matches, such as managing talent while they were on the road. In the end, Keirn felt less like a producer and more like a caretaker.

"It's like you're a babysitter," Keirn said. "You're babysitting. You went from just working and being responsible for your ten, twenty minutes in the ring, to being responsible for the whole show, being responsible for live reports, being responsible with making sure everybody's not at bars getting drunk, being responsible for making sure they're all accounted for."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription