Ex-WWE Star Karrion Kross Says He's Had Private Conversations With AEW's Tony Khan

Former WWE star Karrion Kross, now once again going by his independent scene name, Killer Kross, has done well for himself following his WWE departure last August. He's the current MLW World Heavyweight Champion, and also holds three other titles across different promotions. Ever since his departure alongside wife Scarlett, however, fans have wondered if he'll end up in AEW.

Kross appeared once again on "The Ariel Helwani Show" to talk about how things are going for him post-WWE. He revealed that he hasn't heard from Paul "Triple H" Levesque, but he has spoken to AEW President Tony Khan.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Tony, and he knows that," Kross said. "I prefer to keep those conversations private out of respect for Tony and myself."

Kross told Helwani that he thinks the door is still open to AEW, and believes it's always been open to him. He explained while he didn't have a non-compete clause in WWE, he still couldn't have shown up in AEW the day following his departure.

"I was booked out all the way into the new year," he said. "I filled up my schedule immediately and I'm very serious about my commitments. The only time I'm ever going to pull out of a commitment is like, if there's something going on in my family or something's wrong with me... I'm not one of those guys that wants to drop a title or go missing because a big opportunity comes up."

The former NXT Champion said he doesn't like the message that sends to local fans. As for AEW, Kross said if everything aligns with his schedule, he thinks anything is possible.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.