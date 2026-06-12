Karrion Kross Says There Have Been No Talks About WWE Return, Hasn't Heard From HHH

Nearly a year after exiting WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made it clear that they are open to discussing a possible return to the company. The same cannot be said for the other side as important WWE officials have left their communications with the couple radio silent.

In a new interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross revealed that WWE executives previously involved in his failed 2025 contract renewal have not made contact with him about potentially fixing the situation. The former NXT Champion has, however, remained in touch with some others about the general state of WWE since then.

"From the office, from like the original points of contact? No, there was nothing," Kross said. "But I stayed in touch with quite a few people who were still with the company. We're not going to put them on blast. But yeah, I'm pretty well informed about what goes on. I just leave it at that out of respect for everybody."

According to Kross, WWE offered him a new deal just days before his existing one expired, with the added condition that he had 24 hours to accept it or else they'd rescind it. When Kross subsequently asked about the metrics WWE used to arrive at the proposed new salary amount, the company immediately withdrew the offer with no further elaboration. His wife and manager Scarlett never received any type of new contract offer, meaning they'd both then reenter the free agency market.