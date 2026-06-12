Karrion Kross Says There Have Been No Talks About WWE Return, Hasn't Heard From HHH
Nearly a year after exiting WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made it clear that they are open to discussing a possible return to the company. The same cannot be said for the other side as important WWE officials have left their communications with the couple radio silent.
In a new interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross revealed that WWE executives previously involved in his failed 2025 contract renewal have not made contact with him about potentially fixing the situation. The former NXT Champion has, however, remained in touch with some others about the general state of WWE since then.
"From the office, from like the original points of contact? No, there was nothing," Kross said. "But I stayed in touch with quite a few people who were still with the company. We're not going to put them on blast. But yeah, I'm pretty well informed about what goes on. I just leave it at that out of respect for everybody."
According to Kross, WWE offered him a new deal just days before his existing one expired, with the added condition that he had 24 hours to accept it or else they'd rescind it. When Kross subsequently asked about the metrics WWE used to arrive at the proposed new salary amount, the company immediately withdrew the offer with no further elaboration. His wife and manager Scarlett never received any type of new contract offer, meaning they'd both then reenter the free agency market.
Kross Was 'Bothered' By Triple H's Lack Of Follow-Up
Months before his WWE contract was set to expire, Kross had begun discussions with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the possibility of him and Scarlett re-signing with the pro wrestling juggernaut. Levesque had successfully and directly worked with the couple to ink new deals back in 2022, so in turn, Kross expected to undergo the same process in 2025. Instead, WWE later placed a representative between the Levesque and Kross-Scarlett parties, which effectively put their aforementioned conversations to a halt.
Those personal discussions remained stalled even after Kross and Scarlett's WWE departures as, according to Kross, Levesque too has not contacted them again.
"It did [bother me]," Kross said, "but I just try to tell myself that there are things going on that are so strange that might not occur to you, that perhaps he's no longer in a position to speak to the talent anymore once they exit. I'm not an isolated situation. It's not at all to throw shade at him at all, but I don't think anyone understands the nature of his position. I think everyone just thinks he's just the boss and there's nothing attached to that. I think there's a whole new hierarchy of things above him that he has to answer to, and perhaps, maybe he's even told not to contact the talent afterwards. It's all a lot of maybes, but it did bother me. I will tell you, it bothered me very, very much."
Since leaving WWE in August 2025, Kross and Scarlett have returned to the independent wrestling circuit, where Kross now holds a number of titles. Both are now members of Major League Wrestling as well, with Kross notably holding the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
Opinion: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Are Better Off Without WWE Right Now
I'll be honest, it took me a while to warm up to the Karrion Kross and Scarlett characters on WWE television. Once the pair hooked me, though, I was all in.
It's clear that Kross and Scarlett possess creative minds. We often saw them in misty, cinematic vignettes delivering cryptic riddles to their opponents and fans. At one point, Kross even rode a motorcycle through the desert with the aim of finding a lost piece of himself. Scarlett, meanwhile, has shown us her musical and paranormal talents, which instantly set her apart from most.
Unfortunately, this current WWE regime doesn't seem to know how to successfully translate that creativity and special ability onto television. Take the Wyatt Sicks, for example. They, much like Scarlett and Kross, were considered "dark" characters within WWE and even appeared to be on a promising path following their 2024 debut. Once the initial hype surrounding the group wore off, however, so did their effectiveness as a group, to no fault of their own.
Following a feud with the MFTs that dragged on way too long, the Wyatt Sicks' mystique was virtually nonexistent. In fact, I found myself regularly groaning at their presence as it likely meant that I'd have to see the same storyline ideas with the same players, almost like the rinse and repeat cycle on a washer. Nikki Cross, one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, didn't even wrestle for over a year because of it, either.
Should Kross and Scarlett return to WWE right now, I fear that their characters might suffer a similar fate as the Wyatt Sicks, which later included a release from WWE altogether. All of these wrestlers deserve much better than that.