Video: WWE's Karrion Kross Shares 'Reocurring Nightmare' He's Been Having

Often speaking in philosophical riddles and trying to mentally manipulate his colleagues, Karrion Kross remains one of WWE's most mysterious figures. This dynamic was no different when he recently recounted a "reoccuring nightmare" he's had, courtesy of a cinematic video on X.

Kross begins his narration under a pitch-black backdrop, noting that his childhood was filled with nightmares that felt foreign to him. According to Kross' father, the nightmares may have belonged to other people, and instead of carrying them himself, Kross' father encouraged him to use them as weapons against his future enemies. Years later, Kross did exactly that, while losing his own dreams in the process. Still, one nightmare lingered.

"I keep having this one nightmare, recently. It's difficult to explain," Kross says. "I can't tell you the whole story, but imagine right now, the most important part of you was dead. Where was it buried? Somewhere far away. Somewhere challenging to get to. Somewhere dangerous. A place few things could survive. Now imagine you had the power to bring that back to life. Could you find it in yourself to make the journey? Riding out to the middle of nowhere, away from all safety, and rolling the dice that maybe you don't make it back. Would you do it? I would, and I will."

A reoccurring nightmare I've been having.

Thought I'd share. The way all dreams die... Link: https://t.co/KfWIBtrfaT ⏳ pic.twitter.com/6HcEtYGGgA — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 4, 2024

In the search for this lost piece of himself, Kross can be seen riding through a desert on a motorcycle, with a long strip of mountains in the background. At some point, Kross stops his motorcycle and begins walking down a decline of dirt. As this happens, black-and-white flashes of his past wrestling matches appear on the screen.

"You see the time, but you don't know what time it is right now," Kross says when he eventually walks back to the road. "And the clocks are backwards and the hourglass is off. Trust me, I'm clocking everything that happens. I don't forgive and I don't forget. Remember this. For no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll."