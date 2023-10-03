WWE's Karrion Kross Shares Cryptic Message: 'Can You See It?'

Karrion Kross hasn't appeared on WWE programming since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Judging by a cryptic post on X last night, however, it seems Kross could be hinting toward a return.

Some will believe that it's corruption by proximity... Something so malicious that it changes everything around it. Others will see the truth: It was there all along.

Buried underneath layers upon layers of convoluted lies. It just needed a little push. Can you see it yet? — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 3, 2023

To be fair, it's difficult to determine what message Kross is trying to convey with the post, other than providing fans with something mysterious to try and decipher during his current absence. The phrasing seems to bear some resemblance to a speech from Heath Ledger's Joker near the end of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," but the exact intent behind the words is likely only known to Kross.

The WWE star doesn't seem to have been injured, as he wrestled in several dark matches in the early part of last month. Additionally, Kross denied having an injury early in August, shortly before he was taken off television following the Styles match. However, he was notably not part of the recent round of cuts made by the company, seeming to imply that they do have some kind of creative plan in the works for the 38-year-old.

After signing with WWE in early 2020, Kross debuted on the NXT roster. A little over a year later, while still holding the "WWE NXT" Championship, Kross made his main roster debut, becoming a full-time member of the red brand shortly thereafter. Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux were both released in November 2021 before being brought back in August of the following year, returning to "WWE Raw."