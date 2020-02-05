On this week's WWE Backstage, WWE confirmed Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross have signed with the company.

No brand was announced for either Superstar, nor was a contract time length.

As noted, it was reported earlier today by PWInsider and Casey of Squared Circle Sirens that Thatcher had joined up with WWE and began training this week. The top indie talent had previously wrestled for EVOLVE, MLW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, wXw, Revolution Pro, and others.

Throughout this month it was rumored Kross was expected to join up with WWE after he requested his release from Impact Wrestling in May of last year over financial and creative differences. He was granted his release in December.

Shortly after, WWE confirmed both Superstars are now at the WWE Performance Center.