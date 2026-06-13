Jack Perry Seemingly Responds To Report Regarding CM Punk-AEW Relationship

Rumors surrounding CM Punk's future with WWE had been swirling up until very recently when it was reported that the "Straight Edge Superstar" is just a few weeks away from returning to the company. However, in the midst of all the rumors and reports, Fightful Select had asked people within AEW about Punk and there is a belief amongst some that the relationship between Punk and AEW will eventually be mended, even going as far as to say "Never say never" when it comes to re-building bridges.

Given how polarizing Punk was during the last year of his AEW run, it's only natural that some people in the company don't have that same mindset of re-building the bridge, and others might not even want to him back at all. One of the people who most certainly falls into that last category is "Jungle" Jack Perry, who after hearing the report took to his Instagram account to give a not-so-subtle hint about he feels about Punk making amends with AEW.

Jack Perry's IG story... The bridge is burned.

If you know, you know. 😭 pic.twitter.com/e8muWsP11L — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) June 12, 2026

Perry was a large reason why Punk was fired from AEW in 2023 as his "real glass" comment he made at that year's AEW All In London event prompted to Punk to confront Perry backstage, which resulted in an altercation that was later shown on "AEW Dynamite." Both men have talked about the incident since it happened, as well as the aftermath. Punk detailed the incident during an April 2024 interview which ultimately became the catalyst for the actual footage to be shown on TV, and knew that the match he wrestled immediately afterwards would be his last in AEW. As for Perry, he claims to have grown as a person thanks to that period of time, stating in an interview in late 2025 that it wasn't the nicest of times, but it was something that he has learned from and motivates him to focus on the future.