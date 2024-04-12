Wrestlers Are Not Holding Back On CM Punk & Jack Perry's AEW All In Altercation Footage

The All In altercation between former AEW wrestler CM Punk and — now back with WWE — and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry was again the talk of the wrestling world, nearly eight months later, after it was announced during WrestleMania weekend that The Young Bucks would present backstage footage of the altercation it live on-air. In what turned out not to be a swerve, the footage was indeed shown on "AEW Dynamite." It showed Punk confronting Perry, pushing him, then putting him in a chokehold after the two appeared to have exchanged words following Perry's match. Punk also appeared to yell at AEW President Tony Khan, who is off-screen in the majority of the video. The incident took place after Perry slammed his All In opponent, HOOK, through the windshield of a vehicle, then said, "Real glass. Cry me a river" to the camera.

Advertisement

Punk has publicly said he told Perry it would be dangerous to utilize real glass in matches, and was against him using a rental car for the spot. The altercation led to Punk getting fired from the company with cause, with Khan appearing before an episode of "AEW Collision" in Punk's hometown of Chicago to say he "feared for his life." The decision to release the video came after Punk appeared on the "MMA Hour" and ran down AEW and his time there, as well as Khan himself. Punk said Khan is a "nice guy, but not a boss" during the interview. He said he believes Khan is a "detriment to the company," and he never did anything to make his former employer "fear for his life."

The decision to release footage of the incident, long after the fact, was polarizing not just with wrestling fans, but with wrestlers themselves, especially within WWE, where Punk returned at Survivor Series: War Games. Many stars, including Punk himself as well as his current rival, Drew McIntyre, took to social media to subtly address Khan's decision.

Advertisement