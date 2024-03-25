Shawn Spears Explains Why He Left AEW And Rejoined WWE

WWE star Shawn Spears has discussed leaving AEW, rejoining WWE, and why it was important for him to keep his return a secret.

Spears, who became a free agent in January 2024, returned to WWE and "NXT" in February. In an interview with "Fightful," he detailed why it was important to leave AEW on friendly terms, similar to his exit from WWE in 2019.

"It's very important to me," said Spears about why he wanted to amicably leave AEW. "I am somebody who, for whatever anybody wants to say about me throughout the course of the 20-plus [year] career that I've been doing this, one thing that's going to be hard for them to say is that I have been unprofessional. I'm a very big believer that as a professional wrestler, that word professional is paramount, is key. It's almost more important to me than the second word that comes into play. It was amicable, absolutely."

Spears also explained the reason why he wanted to leave AEW and end his four-year association with the company.

"It was just a time that I felt was best for me, best for my family, and as difficult as some decisions are, sometimes it's nice to know that mutual respect can allow things to go smoothly, much smoothly than they may," said the new "NXT" star.

He added that his schedule in AEW changed quite a bit and that he seemed to not have a spot in AEW, which made him venture into the indies and wrestle certain stars that he had wanted to wrestle.