WWE's Drew McIntyre References Jack Perry AEW Incident While Badmouthing CM Punk

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk has made a lot of enemies during his wrestling career. From getting into a fight with Teddy Hart in TNA, to Eddie Kingston hating his guts in AEW, all the way through to his eventual exit from AEW when he got into a backstage altercation at All In with Jack Perry over being told to "go cry me a river" because Perry used "real glass." Despite all that, no one in wrestling in the year 2024 seemingly hates Punk more than Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but the Straight Edge Superstar is still on the mind of the Scotsman. So much so that during a recent interview with The Ringer, McIntyre decided to throw a cheeky reference to Punk's brawl with Perry into his interview. "He came crawling back to sports entertainment, good for him. Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I'm going to verbally tear your apart and physically tear your apart. I want that match with him, but I don't believe he'll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He's literally made of glass, real glass, and I'll break him."

McIntyre was the one who put Punk on the shelf by performing a FutureShock DDT on him at the Royal Rumble, resulting in Punk tearing his triceps. Because of this injury, Punk will be out of action come WrestleMania 40, an event most fans thought was a big reason for his return to WWE in November 2023. However, Punk will get the chance to confront McIntyre this Monday on "WWE Raw," when the company returns to Punk's hometown of Chicago for the first time since his arrival at Survivor Series.

