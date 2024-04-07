Report: AEW Planning To Broadcast Footage Of CM Punk/Jack Perry Incident From All In

AEW will reportedly air footage of CM Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 on this week's "Dynamite." The latest episode of "AEW Collision" revealed that The Young Bucks will show the behind-the-scenes footage from the event, and Fightful Select has confirmed that numerous employees have said it will pertain to the Punk and Perry incident.

The report states that AEW is within its legal rights to show the footage, and the talent who were asked about it noted that the company wouldn't falsely advertise it. This comes after Punk discussed the experience in an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani, revealing that he choked Perry backstage following his comments in his pre-show match with Hook. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Tony Khan was reportedly upset by the interview, and the footage will contradict some of Punk's claims about how it all went down.

Fightful also inquired about how the situation could possibly affect FTR working with the Young Bucks. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are known friends of Punk, but one veteran revealed that they probably knew AEW's plans already.

"I'd be surprised if FTR weren't given a heads up. I can't say for certain they were, but if I know Tony the way I think I do, they would have at least been given a fair warning it was coming because he respects them a lot."

AEW fired CM Punk following the incident, though he claims he quit the company on his own accord. Furthermore, Tony Khan has said that Punk made him fear for his life, but "The Straight Edge Superstar" denies lunging at the AEW boss. Hopefully, the footage will shed more light on the matter.