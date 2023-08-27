CM Punk Earns Second Win Over Samoa Joe, Retains 'Real' World Title At AEW All In

CM Punk has continued his run as the "Real" World Champion of AEW, defeating long-time rival Samoa Joe for a second-straight time at All In. In a story going back 20 years to their days in Ring of Honor, Punk and Joe squared off once again in the opening bout at the iconic Wembley Stadium, getting the 80,000 fans on their feet for two of the industry's best. Punk was on the receiving end of a mixed reaction — a running thread in recent weeks on AEW programming — but reveled in the boos from the U.K. audience.

Joe dominated the early proceedings, nailing some nasty chops and delivering a trademark kick into the barricade as Punk sat prone on a steel chair — a little nod to the old-school ROH fans in the building — before swinging Punk through the announce desk at ringside and busting him wide open. Joe took advantage of his bloodied adversary back inside the ring, delivering more of his signature offense. Joe would look to hit the Muscle Buster on Punk, who escaped and nailed a high roundhouse kick to give himself some breathing room.

In an early highlight of AEW All In, Punk would hit two shoulder tackles and a back suplex, before nailing a leg drop for a two-count — paying homage to John Cena and Hulk Hogan — but it only enraged the Samoan Submission Machine, who earned a two-count of his own with a snap powerslam. Down the home stretch, Punk paid tribute to the late great Terry Funk, before hitting a rare Pepsi Plunge from the top-rope to score a three-count and retain his championship.