Video: AEW Chronicles History Between CM Punk And Samoa Joe

The last time CM Punk and Samoa Joe wrestled each other, some AEW wrestlers were barely out of diapers.

As such, AEW has released a video package detailing Punk and Joe's rivalry on pro wrestling's independent scene in the mid-2000s. The video whips between Punk and Joe's battles in Ring of Honor, and their recent six-man tag team encounter on the premiere episode of "AEW Collision." The former ROH World Champions are set to face off in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament on Saturday night's "Collision" in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Punk bested former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to advance to the semifinals, while Joe defeated former ROH World Television Champion Roderick Strong on last week's "Collision" to advance.

The winner of Punk versus Joe will go on to face the winner of Ricky Starks versus Powerhouse Hobbs, also set for Saturday night in Regina. The final of the tournament will take place on next Saturday's edition of "Collision." The women's tournament is also down to four competitors, Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Blue and Soho are also set to face off on Saturday's edition of "Collision."

This year marks the second year for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, the first where the top prize is a physical cup. The tournaments were run last year, with the men's and women's tournament winners – Adam Cole and Britt Baker, respectively – receiving championship belts that paid homage to those of Calgary's Stampede Wrestling, Hart's home promotion.