Backstage News On When CM Punk Is Expected Back On WWE TV

CM Punk hasn't been seen on WWE TV since April following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, which caused rumors to circulate online earlier this week that there was a rift between "The Best in the World" and WWE. From being unhappy with the creative direction for his wife AJ Lee, having a dispute over something he politicked for at WrestleMania, and asking for his release from WWE, Punk's name has been involved in many backstage stories that indicate he's unsatisfied with the promotion. However, on Wednesday, multiple sources reported that there was no merit to the ongoing rumors, and now there's been an update regarding Punk's return to TV.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Punk is expected to come back by July, with many WWE sources citing that he's part of significant plans at August's two-day SummerSlam. In addition, one source reportedly outlined Punk's return for Monday, July 6 when "WWE Raw" comes to the 47-year-old's hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena. Overall, it's believed that Punk's return to TV will transpire sooner rather than later.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select also shared an update about the rumored tension between Punk and TKO, explaining that none of the sources they spoke to noted any concerns between both sides. Additionally, the situation has reportedly not impacted the company's locker room, and if there is any true animosity between Punk and WWE, it's been kept extremely close to the vest.

Punk's latest appearance was on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42, where a future match was teased between himself and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an in-ring segment. However, Punk claimed during his conversation with Rhodes that he wasn't going on vacation, which only added to the speculation about his potential conflict with WWE given the length of his absence.