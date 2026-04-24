WWE Reportedly Considered Booking CM Punk To Retain Over Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Roman Reigns closed out WWE WrestleMania 42 in style by becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, defeating CM Punk in the main event. The match has already been regarded as one of the best WWE matches in recent memory, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match could have had a very different ending.

Meltzer noted that Reigns was always supposed to come out as champion due to the fact that WWE already has long-term plans for him, including a potential title feud with GUNTHER, who defeated Reigns' former ally in The Shield, Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. However, there were discussions about having Punk retain his title at WrestleMania, which would have given him the elusive WrestleMania main event win he has always wanted. If that had happened, Punk and Reigns would have ended up having a rematch at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 9 in Tampa, Florida. The idea would have been Punk and Reigns would have an even record which could set up a third match for later down the line, Reigns would get the title in his home state, and Punk's position as a top draw would be protected given he got at least one win in the series.

In the end, WWE went with Reigns getting the win at WrestleMania, which now looks to lead in to a potential title match between Reigns and Jacob Fatu in the near future given their interaction on the April 20 episode of "WWE Raw." As for Punk, he had an interaction with Cody Rhodes on "Raw" that hinted at the idea that Punk might be going after the Undisputed WWE Championship very soon. With the recent creative plans surrounding Rhodes falling through due to Pat McAfee not wanting to continue his storyline, a potential showdown between Rhodes and Punk could be on the cards.