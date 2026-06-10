Backstage Update On Rumors Of Conflict Between CM Punk & WWE

Despite not being on "WWE Raw" since April, CM Punk is again the talk of the town after rumors circulated on Tuesday night that there was a conflict between him and WWE. And while several outlets indicated those rumors were false Wednesday afternoon, it hasn't stopped those rumors, or others, from being speculated on. Fightful Select reports that, in addition to earlier rumors suggesting Punk and WWE had a dispute over something Punk "politicked" for at WrestleMania 42, Punk is also rumored to be upset over the "booking and treatment" of his wife, AJ Lee. It was also noted that there exist "vague rumors" over a WrestleMania incident involving Punk, though it was unclear if those rumors were related to Punk's two altercations with fans that weekend.

Regarding the truthfulness of these rumors, it was noted that none of these claims had been verified, with at least dozens of WWE sources claiming they had heard nothing regarding Punk wanting out of his WWE contract, nor anything regarding him being asked to take a pay cut. It was also confirmed that plans did call for Punk to return to television, and that merchandise, dates, and a storyline were in place. However, there was no confirmation regarding why Punk had been kept off TV since the post-WrestleMania "Raw," other than it was unrelated to disciplinary reasons.

As for Lee, WWE sources scoffed at the idea that Punk would be upset with her direction, which was said to have been planned out and completed with no changes. Those who worked with Lee were also unaware of any issues Punk would've had with Lee's creative. Finally, sources within WWE that were not friendly with Punk, nor keen on Punk's return to WWE three years ago, also claimed they had yet to hear anything regarding a rift between WWE and Punk, or that Punk was looking to get out of the company.