Rumor Killer On Conflict Between CM Punk & WWE

There is never a dull CM Punk story, and the rumors surrounding him, and the "killing" of these rumors is no different. In regards to the JCup of it all, my main takeaway is the rumors he presented are irrelevant. I have no idea if they're true or not, and I'm not particularly interested in that. What does interest me is that his rumors were regarding Punk politicking for an unknown happening at WrestleMania, TKO potentially asking Punk for a pay cut, and Punk maybe threatening legal action (or a release) over that, though JCup clearly states the latter point was denied to him. What isn't mentioned though is the idea that WWE has no creative plans for Punk going forward, something all the reports responding to these rumors seem to believe.

In fact, of the actual rumors, PWInsider is the only one to address the release rumors (something JCup himself is skeptical of), neither False Finish nor PWInsider could explain Punk's absence, and Wrestlevotes' explanation of "he needed a break" is contradicted by Punk, on television, saying he wasn't going anywhere. Add it all together, and all this has done has left me with more questions than answers.

Often, I am of the mindset that two things can be true, and I think this may be the case here. Yes, CM Punk will probably be back on WWE TV at some point this summer, and he'll probably be in a marquee match of sorts. None of that means that there isn't something fishy going on here. Again, the key piece of evidence here is that post-Mania promo Punk had with Rhodes, where he not only said he was going nowhere, but also seemed to set up a match with Rhodes. Unless this is another "WWE Unreal" plot that doesn't stand up under scrutiny, it then makes no sense for Punk to disappear when a) he said he wouldn't and b) he teased a big match.

In my opinion, it points to something being up. It doesn't mean it's serious, it doesn't mean it's anything related to the initial rumors, but it just doesn't line up that all is well and there's nothing to see here. Maybe I'm wrong and it is something innocent, a "WWE Unreal" ploy, or WWE just being clueless and not actually having anything for Punk to do. But between the rumors (that were there before JCup went open about it I should add), the reports not entirely addressing the rumors, and the extended absence? It feels like something is afoot.