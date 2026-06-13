Cody Rhodes Names The Best Example Of An 'Organic' Run In WWE

Whether it be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin becoming the anti-hero of the Attitude Era, Daniel Bryan's "Yes Movement," or KofiMania running wild, a character growing organically with the audience can be rare in professional wrestling, but according to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, there's one current performer who he believes had the best natural rise to superstardom in the history of the sport.

"'The Man' run is probably the best example of an organic run. That when anytime I was doing my executive gig or when I'm at the Nightmare Factory, whatever it may be, when a girl asks me what she can do to be the best in the women's division, I always tell them, don't be the best in the women's division. Don't be the best in the men's division. Just be the best. In the case of Becky [Lynch], be 'The Man,' whatever it is. Like, be the best. Because that brings it up naturally," he said during a recent edition of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

Lynch's organic run started in 2018 when she betrayed Charlotte Flair and finally became a heel, but the moment that changed her career forever was breaking her nose on "WWE Raw" ahead of Survivor Series and declared herself as "The Man." By 2019, WWE had no choice but to make Lynch a babyface again, where she would win the Royal Rumble and become the first woman to emerge victorious in the main event WrestleMania. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships to make history, and eventually coined the term "Becky Two Belts" for herself.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.