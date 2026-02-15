WWE's Nia Jax Thought She Was Getting Fired After Breaking Becky Lynch's Nose In 2018

In late 2018, the stage was set for Becky Lynch to become a major star in WWE, but the actual moment that popped the lid off took place by accident. Ahead of that year's WWE Survivor Series, Lynch and Nia Jax were in the ring with various other performers when Jax accidentally broke Lynch's nose with a punch, with the images of Lynch with blood streaking down her face solidifying her as WWE's latest breakout performer. At the time, Nia Jax thought it might be the end of her career, however.

"We get done and we go to the back, and I'm sitting there going, 'Oh, my gosh. I am in so much trouble. This is it. I think they're done with me. I was getting my papers,'" Jax said on "Insight." "Becky was in the trainer's room and I couldn't go in there. They were checking her out and I was just trying to make sure she was okay. And then I had to go talk to Vince [McMahon] and the producers."

Jax didn't initially know how the conversation was going to go, as McMahon and the other company officials in attendance were mostly quiet, instead just watching replays of the footage from various angles. After a few minutes, McMahon told Jax that wrestling "isn't ballet," excusing her from any kind of punishment over the incident.

Lynch wound up being okay after the punch, exploding in popularity shortly thereafter. Jax was able to gain some momentum from the situation as well, and she recalled riling up fans with a social media post showing a small cut on her hand, with Jax asking why nobody was concerned about her. Plus, as a result of the attention she was getting, Jax said McMahon changed his mind on the finish of the Survivor Series match to have Jax wind up as the winner.

