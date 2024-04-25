Becky Lynch Opens Up About Fellow WWE Star Nia Jax Breaking Her Nose

WWE star Becky Lynch has spoken about Nia Jax's punch that led to the creation of "The Man" gimmick, and Jax's backstage reaction following the incident.

Lynch, on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," revealed that Jax was apologetic and remorseful afterward. The punch led to Lynch suffering a concussion, and she revealed that she lost awareness of her surroundings.

"I had no clue where I was, I had no clue where I was. I was like, 'Where, where are we? How did I get here?' I was able to run on autopilot all the way up to that and then it was just black. I had no clue," said Lynch.

The 2019 women's Royal Rumble match winner recalled that Stephanie McMahon looked after her in the trainer's room in the aftermath. The fear of a broken neck had worried Lynch as she was feeling neck pain, but she began to regain her senses at the hospital. She also recalled a few WWE stars visited her in the hospital after the incident.

"Nattie (Natalya), Bayley, and Sasha (Mercedes Mone) came to visit me, and I was like lying there and they came in and they were like, 'Do you know what happened?' And I was like, 'No, but I remember you guys had a really good match. You had a really good match right before.'"

Six days before Survivor Series 2018, Jax punched Lynch in the face on "WWE Raw" and broke her nose. Lynch carried through the segment's brawl before posing in the crowd with a blood-ridden face and new-found attitude that would be the beginnings of her "The Man" persona. Unfortunately, the broken nose took Lynch out of action from her match against Ronda Rousey at the pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.