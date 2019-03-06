One of the most polarizing figures in the women's locker room, Nia Jax is still answering questions about Becky Lynch.

Since appearing in both the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches back in January, Jax singles career has taken a backseat to her pursuit of WWE's new tag team titles.

Jax recently sat down with the Sporting News and was asked about women potentially headlining WrestleMania 35 this year.

"It's our time. It's definitely our time," Jax said. "We all work hard, we work our butts off and it's our time. People are starting to recognize all the talent that we have and we keep doing it every week on "RAW" and then the pay-per-views. The fans want to see a main event at WrestleMania and the women end the show. It's great. We have 100 percent support from all the men backstage and everyone is supporting us to get to where we are. We're taking over. That's what it is."

Never one to hold back her thoughts, Jax also spoke on her infamous punch that broke Becky Lynch's nose on the RAW before Survivor Series. Jax admitted she learned from the incident but because she's a heel it doesn't sound like she regrets it.

"Obviously, we learned that I can't throw punches (laughs)," Jax said. "I'm just kidding. From that experience, there's always an opportunity whether it's good or bad. If somebody gets hit, that happens in a contact sport. It happens, so you just have to be able to look at the positives and take it and run with it. I just realized that everything is an opportunity no matter what happens. People might freak out like they did on me and that's OK because now I'm one of the top heels in this company and I'm OK with that. That's my job, so I take everything as an opportunity."

Nia Jax has the ultimate glass half full approach to breaking the nose of one of her co-workers.

This Sunday Jax will team with Tamina to challenge The Boss 'n' Hug Connection for the women's tag team championship at Fastlane.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete bell-to-bell coverage of Fastlane this Sunday.