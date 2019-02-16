Paige spoke with the Los Angeles Times to help promote Fighting with My Family, hitting theaters February 22. During the conversation, Paige spoke about her closeness to Nia Jax and how she had to help Jax after she sent an errant punch Becky Lynch's way in December, causing a broken nose and concussion.

The injury would force WWE to pull Lynch out of her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series and replace her with Charlotte. Paige gave Jax some encouraging words shortly after the incident on RAW.

"I had to calm Nia down from that because she was like, 'I feel like everyone is mad!'" Paige recalled. "And I said, 'You know what? This elevated Becky so much too. And you're about to turn heel anyways — so who cares?'"

Paige also recalled when she first got to Florida Championship Wrestling (WWE's developmental at the time) in 2011 and noted WWE was supportive of the women, but the fans weren't as much at the time.

"When I first came there, WWE really did love the women wrestlers," Paige said. "They really did support them. It's just that a lot of the time the fans didn't. They looked at them like 'T&A.' They'd go use the restroom during our matches and didn't take us very seriously."