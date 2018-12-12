Becky Lynch Talks 'Severe' Concussion And Blacking Out After Errant Punch From Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch was a guest on Ariel Halwani's MMA Show. Among many other things, Lynch talked about her recent injury sustained on WWE Monday Night RAW and having no recollection of the events stemming from SmackDown's invasion of RAW. Also, Lynch talked about how she got the moniker of 'The Man'.

On the subject of Lynch's recent injury, 'Straight Fire' said she broke her nose and sustained a concussion when she was punched by RAW Superstar Nia Jax. Lynch indicated that she blacked out following the punch.

"I got a severe concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in [the] hospital that night after the event, so I completely blacked out after I got hit, right? But I rolled to the ropes and got back up again. I guess my autopilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW including Runny Ronnie." Lynch added, "so it turns out that my autopilot is a badass too."

According to Lynch, she has no recollection of what happened on RAW post punch. While Lynch could have been mad about the errant punch of Jax, Lynch suggested that the punch made the potential match versus WWE Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey even bigger and hinted at facing 'The Rowdy One' at WrestleMania. 'The Man' divulged that main eventing WrestleMania is now her goal.

"Completely out of it, I was completely out on my feet," Lynch recalled. "Well, hopefully, it will lead to bigger and better things. I think now the fight that people want to see is me versus Ronnie. They do want to see it on a bigger stage and I think WrestleMania is a pretty damn big stage. That's my goal. That's all I can think about. That's all I want. I'm living it right now. That's what I wake up thinking about. That's what I go to bed thinking about. If I had a vision board, that would be on my vision board. But I think the possibility is right there, right? And for no other reason than it is the fight that people most care about seeing, right? So it doesn't matter what the gender is or if it's for [WWE] Evolution and it's the one that people care about the most, and so it should be the main event."

When Helwani asked Lynch how she got the nickname of 'The Man', she revealed that Paul O'Brien came up with it while the two were bantering.

"'The Man', so I throw a lot of stuff around. I have a friend back home and we throw a lot of stuff around and we often talk about mindset, right? And about confidence and about being 'The Man'. So my friend, Paul O'Brien, and I, we would always talk back and forth. He would say, 'The Man', and I would say, 'I am 'The Man,'' so I started to believe that I am 'The Man' and so I started to throw that out there." Lynch boasted, "now everybody knows I'm 'The Man'."

In response to Rousey saying that 'The Man' nickname is counterproductive to the female cause, Lynch averred that being 'The Man' is not about gender, but rather it means that Lynch is at the top of the pro wrestling world.

"That's such a small-minded thing because I'm not talking about gender." Rousey explained, "I'm not saying, 'I am a man.' I am saying, 'I am 'The Man''. 'The Man' has been used as a moniker meaning the top dog in our business. And if [Rousey] knew anything about our business, she might know that, right? So it's what Ric Flair called himself. 'To be 'The Man', you have to beat 'The Man'. There is nobody else who is on top of the totem pole like I am right now. So therefore, I am 'The Man' and being 'The Man' is all about believing in yourself. It's about believing in yourself more than other people believe in you."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Ariel Helwani's MMA Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

