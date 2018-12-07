Becky Lynch Says She Wants To Main Event WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch spoke with Asbury Park Press about how social media is useful to WWE Superstars, being in the WrestleMania 35 main event, and the WWE women's division raising up the physicality of their matches. Here are some highlights of that interview:

WWE opening the doors for the women's division to compete at the same level of physical brutality as the men's division:

"Yeah, it's wonderful, I love it. I love it. The more physical the better, that's what I'm looking for at TLC next week. I think it was all in due time, I think it was just a perfect storm, lightning in a bottle, of talent and opportunities meeting at the exact right time, because right now we have just women that want to go out there and want to go. [We have] some of the best athletes in the world when you look at Ronda [Rousey] and you look at Charlotte and you look at Naomi, you look at 'The Man,' Becky Lynch.

"I think we have such high caliber of talent at the moment, and I think just the demand from the audience is that they want to see us go out there and do everything that the guys are doing because they know that we can, and it's perfect and it's being well-received. And it hurts, and it's taxing on our bodies, but we wouldn't be doing it if we didn't absolutely love every single second of it."

Why social media is an important tool to communicate with the audience:

"I think it's so important because you've got however long we have on TV, usually maybe 15 minutes, 10 minutes. 10, 15 minutes we have on TV, 30 if you're Becky Lynch and you put on the longest women's match in WWE history on TV, maybe. So you've got that, but when you're on social media you can extend the story, you can get your voice out, you can let people know how you're feeling, what you're thinking. And what I've said about other people's social media is they're on there writing love letters to each other. I don't have time for that. I don't have time for that because I don't care about anybody else, I care about me and being the champion, being the best, being 'The Man.'

"So that's what I want to do with my social media, I want to make sure that everybody knows it and everybody's scared of it. And everybody is scared of it, because people don't really come at me anymore, they're terrified of me. The other thing is that I don't think anybody needs to see selfies of myself, right? They don't need it. There's plenty of that, watch me on TV, you can see my face. You don't need to see me in a bikini. You can know that I'm the most dangerous woman in this company, and possibly the world, and that's all they need to know."

What her hopes are for this year's WrestleMania:

"The same hopes as I always have, to main event WrestleMania, right? And that's what I want to do this year. And I don't care who I have to go through to make that happen, that's my goal, and to go out and steal the show."

Lynch also talked about training with Finn Balor. You can read the full interview here.