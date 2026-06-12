Report: AAA Championship To Be Defended On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

After its European tour centered around Clash in Italy, WWE is back in the United States for "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. In addition to the King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches set for the show, the blue brand will also reportedly feature a AAA championship match.

According to TRNBCKL, Rey Fenix is set to defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, the title he won at Noche de los Grandes, against Axiom on "SmackDown." Fenix defeated Laredo Kid for the championship at the event that took place May 31, which also saw El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) unmask El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) in their mask-vs-mask match.

This is Fenix's second reign with the World Cruiserweight Championship. His first reign in AAA lasted from June 2022 to February 2023. Axiom is coming off a victory on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," where he and Nathan Frazer defeated Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno.

Friday night's Queen of the Ring tournament match will see Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, and Charlotte Flair face off. On the men's side of the tournament, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys will compete to see who advances to the next round.

Elsewhere on the show, Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will take on Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley in non-title action. GUNTHER will also set the stipulation for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, after their Clash in Italy match ended in controversy.