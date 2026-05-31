Cody Rhodes Scores Controversial WWE Title Win Over GUNTHER At Clash In Italy

WWE Clash in Italy opened up with an Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting GUNTHER against the reigning titleholder, Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately for "The Ring General," a poor angle resulted in him taking a loss.

Much like their previous faceoff at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, GUNTHER and Rhodes battled back and forth, with the former powerbombing the latter for a near fall early on. In return, Rhodes nailed GUNTHER with a Disaster Kick and Cross Rhodes for one of his own.

From there, GUNTHER kept a steady grip on his sleeper hold, which caused Rhodes to begin fading. Ever the resilient soldier, though, Rhodes managed to break it by dropping GUNTHER to the mat, back-first.

Rhodes' moment of reprieve didn't last long as GUNTHER instantly sprung back up to reapply the hold. Rhodes again struggled to escape it, but luckily for him, his foot eventually reached the bottom rope, forcing GUNTHER to release it. A series of chops from both GUNTHER and Rhodes followed, with GUNTHER briefly gaining the upper hand with an additional clothesline. Rhodes delivered a Cody Cutter and clothesline in response, which then put GUNTHER in position for a second Cross Rhodes.

As the referee counted Rhodes' subsequent cover, GUNTHER's right leg lay beneath the bottom rope. Seemingly unable to see that from his perspective, however, the referee reached the count of three and awarded Rhodes the win. GUNTHER's argument with the ref afterward proved unmoving as the finish decision remained as is. As such, Rhodes officially retained his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes' third and current reign as champion began on March 6, when interference from Jacob Fatu allowed him to pin Drew McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown." At WrestleMania 42, Rhodes then successfully defended the title against his former mentor Randy Orton.