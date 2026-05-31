GUNTHER Comments On Previous Loss To Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE Clash In Italy

Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will come to blows this weekend for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Clash of Italy Premium Live Event, but the two men have clashed before in the past. Back in 2024, Rhodes and GUNTHER went toe-to-toe at Crown Jewel for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, where "The American Nightmare" came out on top.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, GUNTHER sat down with ESPN's "First Take," where Stephen A. Smith asked him about his previous loss to the champion.

"Are you looking for trouble today or something?" GUNTHER asked. "Winning or losing is a part of the journey of every wrestler and things happen and it's time to settle the score; it's time to get even with him and it's just extra motivation for me."

Earlier in the show, a brief clip of Rhodes calling "The Ring General" out was played, prompting a response from GUNTHER.

"What few minutes I have allocated with you, Cody finds a way to get his face on the screen, making it all about himself as usual," he said in response. "I know, when the bell rings, I'm the better wrestler than him, and he might have more experience in high pressure situations like that, but I'm very confident going into this; he can say what he wants."

While GUNTHER is clearly confident and unphased by Rhodes, statistically he has never won against "The American Nightmare" yet, and even took a loss to him during a live event match in the lead up to Clash in Italy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's First Take," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.