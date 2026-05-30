GUNTHER Vs. Cody Rhodes For Undisputed WWE Title To Open Clash In Italy On ESPN

WWE Clash in Italy will open in a big way on Sunday, live for the first hour on ESPN, with the Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting Cody Rhodes against GUNTHER. WWE made the announcement on Friday during "WWE SmackDown," ahead of the pair's face-to-face confrontation that would main event the show.

The other match set for the free hour on ESPN will be the WWE Women's Championship match. Rhea Ripley will defend her gold against Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania 42 rematch.

WWE started airing the first hour of its premium live events on ESPN or ESPN 2 in the United States starting with both nights of WrestleMania. That continued with WWE Backlash at the beginning of May. After the first hour wraps up, the broadcast will be exclusive to the ESPN app in the US, and Clash in Italy will air on Netflix everywhere else.

Elsewhere on the show, Brock Lesnar is set to face Oba Femi in another WrestleMania rematch. Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship after Sol Ruca, and Roman Reigns will face cousin Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite both Ruca and Fatu reportedly being banged up, at Saturday Night's Main Event and a house show in Liverpool, respectively, both matches are still on for the show, as of this writing.