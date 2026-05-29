Report On WWE's Sol Ruca As Becky Lynch Claims Wrestler Isn't Medically Cleared

After Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, another match was made between both competitors for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash In Italy this upcoming Sunday. However, this week there's been concerns that the former "WWE NXT" star wouldn't be able to compete at the event.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Lynch claimed in a backstage interview that Ruca was not medically cleared to wrestle, leading many to question if she was legitimately injured, and a new report has provided more details on her health status.

PWInsiderElite has confirmed that Ruca was banged up at Saturday Night's Main Event following Lynch's comments from Monday. That said, this afternoon multiple WWE sources told PWInsiderElite that Ruca is travelling to Italy and is expected to be at the show. At this time, there have been no specifics on the severity of Ruca's injury, but it's been revealed that she hurt her leg while attempting the Sol Snatcher at Saturday Night's Main Event. On Friday, Lynch continued to remind fans on social media that Ruca is not medically cleared to compete this weekend.

"I told Sol Puka (cause she makes me want to puke!!!!!) she wasn't ready to step in the ring with me and she didn't listen!!!!! I hope she make it to Italy although she's not medically cleared! Some people think it's because she LOST HER MIND!"

I told Sol Puka (cause she makes me want to puke!!!!!) she wasn't ready to step in the ring with me and she didn't listen!!!!! I hope she make it to Italy although she's not medically cleared! Some people think it's because she LOST HER MIND! — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 29, 2026

Ruca's first shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship last weekend ended when she tried to hit (a botched version of) the Sol Snatcher on Lynch, but "The Man" avoided the finishing move by pulling referee Jessika Carr into harm's way. Moments later, Carr would call off the title bout after just two minutes of in-ring action.