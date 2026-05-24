Sol Ruca Granted Women's IC Title Match Following Controversial WWE SNME DQ

Sol Ruca will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Italy.

Ruca faced Lynch for the first time during Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match, having been called up from "WWE NXT" to "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 42. But rather than the match finding a definitive conclusion, Ruca got the better of her opponent and set up for the Sol Snatcher, Lynch pulled referee Jessika Carr in her path, and thus got herself disqualified from the match.

Having thought she'd gotten away with having to face Ruca in a legitimate contest, Lynch was confronted by Nick Aldis backstage. He said that he had just got off the phone to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and he said that Lynch will be facing Ruca again during next weekend's event in Turin, Italy.

Lynch asked what the purpose would be, and Aldis took pleasure in saying that she would be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Ruca now stands to be Lynch's second challenger for the title, following Iyo Sky, since winning it back from AJ Lee at WrestleMania.